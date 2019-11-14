Two forest officials among three booked for seeking bribe

A case has been registered against two forest department officials for allegedly demanding a bribe from a private school owner, an official said on Thursday. An office-bearer of the school had lodged a complaint and submitted phone call recordings in this connection, Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Praveen Singh Baghel said.

"After the inquiry, an FIR was registered against Deputy Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alvin Barman, Deputy Ranger Bhagwan Singh Badole and one more person named Shubham Ajmera, who is not a government employee, under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act," he said. The complainant alleged that the forest department officials allegedly sought bribe through Ajmera.

According to the DSP, the accused had sent a letter to the school authorities in April this year that the school had been built by encroaching upon five acres of forest land. They sought bribe from the school management to settle the issue. "The complainant alleged that the school management was threatened that if they fail to pay money, the school building would be demolished," he said.

The accused in the case are yet to be arrested and investigation into the case is underway, Baghel added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)