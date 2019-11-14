Gzb: Permission required to sell, purchase, fly drones

The Ghaziabad administration on Thursday issued orders making it mandatory to obtain its permission for buying, selling or flying drones, a senior official said. The buyers and sellers of drones have also been instructed to get their Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) registered, Additional District Magistrate (city) Shailendra Kumar said.

Permission must be obtained from the ADM's office before buying or selling drones or using unregistered ones, he said. Legal action would be initiated against any person found violating the orders and the UAV will be seized, Kumar said.

The order has been issued in compliance with the state government's decision, he added.

