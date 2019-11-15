Truck driver, helper killed in accident in UP's Bareilly

A truck driver and his helper were killed when their rice-laden truck caught fire after ramming into a stationary vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, police said on Friday. The driver Rajiv (45) and his helper Ram Charan (32) were on their way to Delhi in their truck when it hit another stationary truck and caught fire, SP City Ravindra Kumar said.

Rajiv was also the owner of the truck, the SP said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.PTI CORR SAB TDS TDS

