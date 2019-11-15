Randomly check three-wheelers running on polluting fuels in Delhi: SC

In the wake of deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to randomly check three-wheelers running on polluting fuels and file a report. The apex court has also sought the presence of Chief Secretary of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on November 29 after it observed that the states have failed to take effective steps to bring down plummeting air pollution levels in Delhi and adjoining areas.

It also directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Public Works Department (PWD) and other civic bodies to co-operate with the monitoring committee to ensure implementation of the court's orders. Citing contentions made by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) that cars contribute only three per cent to the air pollution, the Supreme Court observed that, in that case, odd-even rationing scheme may not be effective.

The court said that despite the implementation of the scheme, the pollution levels have continued to increase. "Delhi is suffering badly. The AQI is almost 600 even today. How do people breathe," asked the top court. The top court also directed the Centre to prepare a road map for installation of air-purifying towers to deal with the pollution crisis.

The air pollution levels in Delhi and its adjoining areas remained in the 'severe' category today for the third consecutive day. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 482 which falls under the 'Severe' category with PM10 being 504 and PM2.5 332, according to the Centre-run SAFAR. (ANI)

