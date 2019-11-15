International Development News
Development News Edition

MPs, bureaucrats skip Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on air pollution

Even as the Supreme Court pulled up agencies over worsening air quality in the national capital, officers from the agencies responsible for tackling air pollution on Friday chose to be absent from an important meeting called by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:14 IST
MPs, bureaucrats skip Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting on air pollution
Out of 29 MPs, only four of them were present in the meeting today, called to discuss the problem of air pollution in the national capital.. Image Credit: ANI

Even as the Supreme Court pulled up agencies over worsening air quality in the national capital, officers from the agencies responsible for tackling air pollution on Friday chose to be absent from an important meeting called by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development here. The meeting was finally called off.

According to sources, prominent among those who were missing from the meeting were Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Commissioners of three Municipal Corporations of Delhi (MCD) and most importantly Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry. BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir was also absent. Out of 29 MPs, only four of them were present in the meeting today. Chairman Jagdambika Pal, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, National Conference (NC) MP Hasnain Masoodi and BJP MP CR Patil were present to attend today's meeting.

Sources said the chairman of the committee and other members who attended the meeting have taken a serious note of their absence and have decided to write to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla about them. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in a statement said the ministry was represented by Deputy Secretary and also from the Central Pollution Control Board.

The Joint Secretary could not attend the meeting as she was to appear for an important matter in the Supreme Court. "Detailed notes were submitted to the Ministry of Urban Development prior as was asked," said an official spokesperson of MoEFCC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Letting go fear of failure made me hungrier: Mayank

India opener Mayank Agarwal on Friday said overcoming fear of failure has made him hungrier for runs as he smashed his career-best second double hundred in the opening Test against Bangladesh here. On day 2 of the opening Test, Mayank score...

Delhi's schools to reopen next week, parents wary of hazardous air

Schools in Indias capital New Delhi will reopen on Monday after closing for two days due to a spike in pollution levels, but air quality is likely to remain very poor - a notch below the most hazardous severe rating - raising health risks f...

UPDATE 6-UK's Labour plans to nationalise BT's network in free broadband plan

Britains opposition Labour Party plans to nationalise BTs broadband network to provide free internet for all, a radical election pledge to roll back 35 years of private ownership that caught both the company and its shareholders by surprise...

UPDATE 1-German parliament approves climate protection law

The German lower house of parliament approved on Friday a major climate protection package which aims to ensure Germany will meet its 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.The package, agreed after months of haggling between the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019