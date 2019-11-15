Nigerian man held for possessing drugs

A Nigerian national was arrested on Friday at Candolim village in North Goa for allegedly possessing drugs, police said. The accused, Thogo Chigozie (33), was arrested for possessing drugs worth Rs 1.75 lakh, Inspector of Calangute police station, Nolasco Raposo, said.

"During his search, he was found carrying 1,195 grams of ganja, four grams of cocaine and 17 grams of charas. He was looking for customers when he was apprehended," he said. He was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The accused had been booked by the Calangute police in 2015 in a similar case and was released on bail in 2018, Raposo said..

