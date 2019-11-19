Builder arrested under MPDA Act for illegal constructions

A 35-year-old real estate developer has been arrested under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act for carrying out a spate of illegal constructions in the city, police said on Monday. The accused, Salim Ali Maksood Ali alias Manzoor Khan, was booked under the stringent Act on Friday and the next day he was placed under arrest, they said.

Under the Act, he faces detention up to one year, the police added. Khan is accused of carrying out a spate of illegal constructions in the city and ignoring BMC norms, they said.

Senior Inspector from the Chunabhatti police station Janardhan Pagare told PTI, "The accused was arrested on Saturday after MPDA order was passed against him on Friday. He has been sent to Thane jail."

