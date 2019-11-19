International Development News
Maha: Two held for raping 17-year-old girl, one absconding

Two men were arrested and a juvenile accused was detained for allegedly raping a 17-year- old girl at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The police are on a lookout for the fourth accused in the case, public relations officer of Palghar police Hemant Karkar said.

The incident took place on November 16 at Vaitivadi, when the victim had gone for a morning walk with her friends and the accused forcibly took her away after threatening those accompanying her, the official said. The accused took the victim to an isolated place, where they took turns raping her, the official said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Kailas Veer (19) and Rohit alias Mental Tanjotkar (20), he said, adding that the police have detained a minor and the fourth accused Amit Batla is absconding. An offence has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Tulinj police station, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

