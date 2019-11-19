Maha: Two held for raping 17-year-old girl, one absconding
Two men were arrested and a juvenile accused was detained for allegedly raping a 17-year- old girl at Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday. The police are on a lookout for the fourth accused in the case, public relations officer of Palghar police Hemant Karkar said.
The incident took place on November 16 at Vaitivadi, when the victim had gone for a morning walk with her friends and the accused forcibly took her away after threatening those accompanying her, the official said. The accused took the victim to an isolated place, where they took turns raping her, the official said.
The arrested accused have been identified as Kailas Veer (19) and Rohit alias Mental Tanjotkar (20), he said, adding that the police have detained a minor and the fourth accused Amit Batla is absconding. An offence has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at Tulinj police station, he added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nalasopara
- Maharashtra
- Palghar
- Hemant Karkar
- Amit Batla
- Tulinj
ALSO READ
BJP leaders in favour of re-election in Maharashtra: Minister
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Maharashtra Governor
No, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar when asked if he will come back as Maharashtra CM.
BJP responsible for forming the government in Maharashtra; Shiv Sena chief Udav Thakeray has not sought NCP support: Sharad Pawar.
Many districts in Gujarat, Maharashtra likely to receive rainfall over next two days: IMD