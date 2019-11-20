One hurt as gallery of residential building collapses in Thane
A gallery of a residential building in Rabodi area of Thane in Maharashtra collapsed on Wednesday morning, injuring one person, officials said. The incident occurred at 9:30 am when the second floor gallery of Amar Sadan building crumbled, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.
As per preliminary information, one person was injured in the incident. He was shifted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai, Kadam said. The rest of the building, a ground plus three-storey structure, is in a precarious condition, he said, adding that the residents of all the 16 flats have been evacuated by officials of Fire Brigade and RDMC of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
Further details are awaited..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
