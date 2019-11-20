International Development News
Central team on Maha visit to assess crop damage from Nov 22

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 20-11-2019 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:07 IST
A Central team is coming to Maharashtra on a three-day visit beginning November 22 to assess the damage caused to crops in the unseasonal rains, a state official said on Wednesday. The unseasonal showers and delayed retreat of monsoon had mainly affected farmers from Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik divisions in October.

"The five-member team from the Centre is visiting Maharashtra for three days to assess the damage caused to crops in unseasonal rains. They will visit various areas, interact with farmers before submitting their reports to the Centre. The team will start its tour on November 22," a state disaster management department official said. He said crops on estimated 94,53,139 hectares were damaged in rains while the number of the affected farmers is more than one crore.

Aurangabad division is worst hit, he said, adding that soyabean and cotton are the worst hit. "So far the state has demanded Rs 7207.79 crore in a financial assistance from the Centre through the National Disaster Relief Fund to help the farmers who have lost their crops completely," he said.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had on November 16 announced financial relief to farmers whose crop was damaged in unseasonal rains, and ordered its immediate disbursal. The relief entails Rs 8,000 per hectare up to two hectares for agricultural Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare up to two hectares for horticulture/perennial crops.

Earlier this month, the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved Rs 10,000 crore as a special assistance for affected farmers..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

