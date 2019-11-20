International Development News
Development News Edition

Two men held at airport for smuggling in Rs 22 lakh worth gold

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:39 IST
Two men held at airport for smuggling in Rs 22 lakh worth gold

Two men were arrested at the Delhi airport for trying to smuggle into the country gold worth Rs 22 lakh, the Customs department said on Wednesday. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Monday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of assorted gold items weighing 649 grams, the statement said. The duo accepted their involvement in smuggling 1.1 kg of gold, valued at Rs 59.7 lakh, in their previous trips.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Oppn raises the issue of absence of ministers in the House

Odisha Assembly on Wednesday witnessed noisy scenes as the opposition MLAs raised the issue of absence of ministers in the House, forcing Speaker S N Patro to ask the government chief whip to ensure that at least one minister should be pres...

FlexiLoans.com emerges among the top 100 global FinTech innovators' list by KPMG and H2 Ventures

Only four Indian FinTech startups made their way to the Emerging 50 ListMumbai FlexiLoans has been ranked amongst Emerging 50 FinTechs, according to a report released by KPMG in collaboration with H2 Ventures. The 2019 Fintech100 list feat...

Malaysia's Mahathir says cabinet reshuffle on cards after by-election loss

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said on Wednesday he would consider a cabinet reshuffle to address growing public discontent over his young governments handling of the country, days after a stinging by-election loss.His Pakatan Ha...

Algeria army arrests militants heading for Sahel region -ministry

Algerias army has arrested eight people planning to join Islamist militants in the neighboring Sahel region, the defence ministry said on Wednesday. The eight were arrested on Tuesday in the Ghardaia and Relizane provinces, a ministry state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019