Two men held at airport for smuggling in Rs 22 lakh worth gold

Two men were arrested at the Delhi airport for trying to smuggle into the country gold worth Rs 22 lakh, the Customs department said on Wednesday. The accused were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Monday.

A detailed personal and baggage search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of assorted gold items weighing 649 grams, the statement said. The duo accepted their involvement in smuggling 1.1 kg of gold, valued at Rs 59.7 lakh, in their previous trips.

