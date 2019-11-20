GoC 9 Corps, IG CRPF call on Lt Guv Murmu in Jammu  

General Officer Commanding of 9 Corps Lt Gen J S Nain and CRPF Inspector General, Jammu, Charu Sinha separately met Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu here, an official spokesperson said. In the meeting with the GOC, Murmu appreciated Army's cooperation with the police and other government agencies in maintaining peace and security.

The IG CRPF, Jammu Sector, briefed the Lt Governor about the prevailing security situation and various other issues relating to the overall security environment in the region, the spokesperson said. They also discussed about the positioning of battalions and their interface with the public, the spokesperson said, adding that the IG CRPF further apprised Murmu about the challenges and requirements to facilitate safety, security in their respective areas.

