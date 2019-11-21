International Development News
Cochin Port introduces helicopter rides for cruise tourists

  Kochi
  Updated: 21-11-2019 13:36 IST
  Created: 21-11-2019 13:36 IST
As a step towards adding more attractions and interesting experiences to cruise tourists visiting Cochin Port, a helicopter service has been introduced from Willingdon Island here by a private company in association with Ernakulam District Tourism Promotion Council. Cochin port is one of the favorite cruise destinations in India.

In the year 2018-19, 49 international cruise ships visited Cochin Port with 62,753 passengers and 28828 crew members. This has been the highest ever cruise call in the port and Cochin Port continued to remain as the leader in cruise calls among all the cruise handling ports in India.

Chipsan Aviation's helicopter service was formally inaugurated by M Beena, Chairperson, Cochin Port Trust on Wednesday. About 50 passengers enjoyed the helicopter ride on the initial day, a Port Trust release said here.

Five rides were sponsored by Steamer Agents Association, Cochin Customs Brokers Association, Indian Chamber of Commerce and Seafood Exporters Association. A special ride was arranged for cancer survivors along with V P Gangadharan, a renowned oncologist.

Six meritorious students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Cochin Port Trust, were also included in one of the rides. Beena observed that 25 per cent of the passengers arriving by cruise ships being repeat visitors a need was felt to induct more tours and interesting experiences in the itinerary.

Hence, Cochin Port Trust has identified Munnar and Jatayu Earth Centre as new destinations and the helicopter service will be operating trips to these tourist places during the arrival of cruise ships, she said. The helicopter rides have also evoked good response from the cruise passengers as well as tour operators.

Free mehndi designing was arranged at the cruise terminal Samudrika at Cochin Port on Wednesday for the tourists who arrived by the vessel 'Azamara Quest.' More such initiatives are in store for cruise tourists at Kochi including a new cruise terminal which would be completed by February 2020, the Port Trust said..

