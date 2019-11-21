Banned drugs worth Rs 2 crore seized in Kolkata, 2 arrested

Two persons have been arrested after banned drugs worth Rs 2 crore were seized from their possession in Hastings area here, police said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the anti-FICN team of the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police had intercepted two Murshidabad-based drug peddlers on Bakery Road on Wednesday night, a senior police officer said.

"Around 1 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 crore in the international market have been seized," he said. The Amphetamine tablets, popularly known as Yaba, were to be sold to college students of the city, he said.

"The two persons hail from Suti in Murshidabad district and they have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," he said..

