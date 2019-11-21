India seeks consular access to its 2 nationals arrested by Pak
India on Thursday asked Pakistan to provide consular access to two of its nationals it has arrested and sought their repatriation without any harm.
The sudden arrest of two Indians, Prashant Vaindam and Dhari Lal- as reported by Pakistani media, came as a surprise as India had informed Pakistan that they may have crossed over inadvertently, the External Affairs Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing.
The MEA hoped that the arrested Indians don't become victims of Pakistani propaganda.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Pakistan
- Indians
- External Affairs Ministry
ALSO READ
ISIS-K attempted suicide attack in India last year, says US official
Massive H-1B denial rates for Indian IT companies under Trump Admin, says report
Pak exporting terror, stifling women’s voices for narrow political gains: India at UNSC
Meaningful collective responses to curb terrorism continues to remain elusive: India
India gained $755 mn in additional exports to US due to US-China trade war: UNCTAD