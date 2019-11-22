International Development News
Development News Edition

Indore: Raid at panchayat secretary's house unearths assets worth 2 crore

Lokayukta's special police establishment on Friday carried out a raid at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence in Indore and seized Rs 2 crore worth assets after a court issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:12 IST
Indore: Raid at panchayat secretary's house unearths assets worth 2 crore
Lokayukta DSP Santosh Singh Bhadoria speaking to ANI in Indore on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Lokayukta's special police establishment on Friday carried out a raid at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence in Indore and seized Rs 2 crore worth assets after a court issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case. "The Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta Office, Indore carrying out a search at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence as the court has issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case," Police said.

The raids began at 5:30 am this morning and so far police have seized the assets worth Rs 2 crore. "Dubey posses around 15 tola gold, over RS 4 lakh in cash, 2 houses, 3 and a half-bigha land in Depalpur," Lokayukta DSP Santosh Singh Bhadoria told ANI.

"Since 1997, Dubey's total income should have been Rs 20 lakh but we have found assets worth about 2 crores in just 2 hours of action," he said. The searches are currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bangladesh bat in maiden pink-ball test against India

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat against India at Eden Gardens on Friday in the first day-night test for both teams.Visibility of the heavily-lacquered pink ball, especially at twilight, will be a concern for...

Giannis' triple-double leads Bucks past Blazers

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists as the host Milwaukee Bucks posted a 137-129 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. The triple-double was the second of the season for Antetoko...

Couture's OT goal lifts Sharks past Knights

Logan Couture scored the overtime game-winner, and goaltender Aaron Dell provided a scintillating performance to backstop the San Jose Sharks to a 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night in Las Vegas. Dell, San Joses backup ...

Investments via P-notes rise in Oct after registering fall for 4 months

After declining for four consecutive months, investments through participatory notes P-notes in the Indian capital market marginally rose to Rs 76,773 crore at the end of October. P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019