Indore: Raid at panchayat secretary's house unearths assets worth 2 crore

Lokayukta's special police establishment on Friday carried out a raid at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence in Indore and seized Rs 2 crore worth assets after a court issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case. "The Special Police Establishment of Lokayukta Office, Indore carrying out a search at Atyana Panchayat secretary Yogesh Dubey's residence as the court has issued a search warrant against him in a disproportionate income case," Police said.

The raids began at 5:30 am this morning and so far police have seized the assets worth Rs 2 crore. "Dubey posses around 15 tola gold, over RS 4 lakh in cash, 2 houses, 3 and a half-bigha land in Depalpur," Lokayukta DSP Santosh Singh Bhadoria told ANI.

"Since 1997, Dubey's total income should have been Rs 20 lakh but we have found assets worth about 2 crores in just 2 hours of action," he said. The searches are currently underway. (ANI)

