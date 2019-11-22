International Development News
Fire tragedy averted by police in west Delhi's Sagarpur

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:50 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:50 IST
A major fire tragedy was averted after police swung into action to douse off fire which had engulfed a car in west Delhi's Sagarpur area on Friday, officials said. At about 2.13 am, on-duty personnel in a Police Control Room (PCR) van were informed about an incident of fire near Shani Bazaar road, Sagarpur and on reaching the spot they found that a car was engulfed in flames, they said.

The street where the car was parked was very narrow and the PCR Mobile Patrol Van (MPV) could not enter it. So, the MPV staff parked their vehicle at a safe distance and started efforts to douse the flames with the help of a fire extinguisher, water and sand, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha. They alerted the public to remove other cars parked nearby to prevent the fire from spreading and some people also joined them in averting a possible fire tragedy, he said. PTI AMP AMP RDM

