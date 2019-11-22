International Development News
Odisha: Over 60 fire tenders used to rescue man from 70-feet-high dome of Parija Library

Over 60 fire tenders successfully rescued a man with the help of sky lift machine, who was stranded at the 70-feet-high dome of Parija Library in Utkal University here.

  • ANI
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:23 IST
Fire tenders rescued a stranded man with the help of sky lift machine in Bhubaneswar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Over 60 fire tenders successfully rescued a man with the help of sky lift machine, who was stranded at the 70-feet-high dome of Parija Library in Utkal University here. The stranded person has been identified as Subodh Barik, a resident of Pattamunadai village in Kendrapada district of Odisha.

Barik went missing one month ago. Today at around 9 am he climbed the 70-feet-high dome of Parija Library in the Utkal University in Banibihar, Bhubaneswar. Chief Fire Officer, Sukant Sethi while speaking to the reporters said, "I received an information that one man has climbed the dome of Parija Library and he is not willing to come down. I immediately reached there and started the rescue operation. This operation was very challenging for us as the dome is very sloppy and dangerous."

"We gave him water and food and the officers and fire tenders tried to convince him to come down. Soon after that, he was brought down by the tenders. Approximately 65 fire tenders have been deployed here for the rescue operation. After four hours, we were able to rescue the man," he added. One of the locals and student of Utkal University, Monika Senapati told that when she was returning from the class, she saw a man standing on the dome of Parija Library without wearing any clothes.

"We immediately called the police who took the man along with them after rescuing him," she added. Reportedly when the fire tenders tried to rescue Barik, he threatened them to jump from the building. A few fire tenders managed to distract him and he was finally rescued by the help of a sky lift machine. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

