International Development News
Development News Edition

Punjab: Two cops dismissed, 12 shunted to police lines for failing dope test

  • PTI
  • |
  • Amritsar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:27 IST
Punjab: Two cops dismissed, 12 shunted to police lines for failing dope test

An assistant sub-inspector and constable have been dismissed from service while 12 others transferred to Tarn Taran police lines on Friday for failing a dope test, a senior police official said. Tarn Taran Superintendent of Police Jagjit Singh Walia said after the tests were done on 23 policemen at the Amritsar civil hospital, 14 of them failed it.

Earlier, the same policemen underwent tests at the Tarn Taran civil hospital where all of them were cleared with negative results. On Tuesday, Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal constituted a team headed by IAS officer Sandeep Kumar to conduct a probe against the doctors for preparing the concocted reports.

The matter was then brought to the notice of Tarn Taran SSP Dhruv Dahiya who forwarded the matter to the district administration to take appropriate steps in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

PVR staffer's body found on DLF mall's terrace in Noida

A PVR cinema employees body with injuries on his head was found on the terrace of a shopping mall in the city on Friday, police said. The body of the employee, in his 40s, was discovered around 10.30 am after which the matter was reported t...

Trump says he had lawyer Rudy Giuliani work on Ukraine because he is a "great crime fighter" -fox news

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he directed his private lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to work on Ukraine because of his reputation as a great crime fighter. Amid scrutiny of Giulianis role in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry in th...

TN govt opposes plea for CBI probe into IIT-M student's

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday opposed in the Madras High Court a PIL seeking a CBI probe into the recent suicide by a woman student of IIT-Madras, saying the investigation was being carried out by a senior police officer and monitored...

Back me or sack me, protege of Germany's Merkel tells her party

Chancellor Angela Merkels would-be successor Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer urged delegates from her Christian Democratic Union CDU to back her vision for Germany at their party congress on Friday or else lets end it here and now. Kramp-Karrenb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019