International Development News
Development News Edition

Bihar's Cooperative Society sells onions at Rs 35 per kilo in Patna

Bihar's Cooperative Society (Biscoman) Patna on Friday sold onions at Rs 35 per kg at the time when the prices of the same have soared up to Rs 70 in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Patna (Bihar)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 23:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 23:56 IST
Bihar's Cooperative Society sells onions at Rs 35 per kilo in Patna
Long queue outside Patna Secretariat for onions in Bihar . Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar's Cooperative Society (Biscoman) Patna on Friday sold onions at Rs 35 per kg at the time when the prices of the same have soared up to Rs 70 in the state. People thronged the state secretariat and long queues were seen outside the counters of Biscoman to buy the onions. Though the maximum limit of onion a person can get is 2kg, on showing the wedding card of a girl people can receive 25 kg of onion at the same rate.

"I am very happy that we received onions at only Rs 35 per kg whereas outside we are getting it at Rs 70 per kg. There is a long queue here but because I am physically handicapped so I was given preference and they gave me onions first," Vinod Narayan Jha, a local told ANI. "The price of onion is Rs 80 per kg in local markets and here we are getting it only at Rs 35. This is a great step from the government's side. We just had to provide our phone numbers here and then we can collect the onions. Only 2 kg onion per person is allowed in order to make sure that more people get the benefit," Krishna Prasad, another local told ANI.

"Onions at this price will save a lot of money but this step will turn into a real benefit when the government will continue to sell," Jyoti Kumar, a housewife told ANI. Sunil Singh, Biscoman Chairman said: "The government is buying onions from Rajasthan at Rs 60 per kg and with the help of Biscoman is selling at Rs 35 per kg here. Also, if the mayors of other states the same in their state they can also contact us and we will do the same we are doing here. This step is not by Biscoman but the state government."

He further said that this will continue till the price of onion will drop to Rs 50 and a new batch reaches Patna. He also announced that when the price of pulses will soar to Rs 100 in the state, Biscoman will sell it at Rs 60 per kg to help the people and government here. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

Watch: 'Not-so-armored' glass in Elon Musk's Cybertruck embarrasses Tesla

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Jet industry's grand masters fight to a draw in Dubai

After insisting for 15 years that the superjumbo is the future, Emirates airline has been forced by the demise of the A380 to embrace smaller wide-body jets, resulting in a flurry of manoeuvres between planemakers at this weeks Dubai Airsho...

UPDATE 1-UK Labour leader Corbyn says he would stay neutral in a second Brexit referendum

Britains Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday he would remain neutral in any second Brexit referendum, so he could credibly carry out the result of the vote and unite the country.Corbyn is vying to become prime minister at a Dec...

UPDATE 1-Portuguese group offered new land to build resort in Brazil - CEO

Portuguese hotel group Vila Gale intends to go ahead with a plan for a beach resort in the Brazilian state of Bahia, but at a new location, its CEO said on Thursday, three days after it dropped a project on disputed indigenous lands. The Tu...

UPDATE 1-Israel's Netanyahu faces calls to quit but is defiant in crisis

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced calls to resign over a corruption scandal on Friday, as senior government colleagues publicly declared support after some signs of cracks in party loyalty.Netanyahu said he would not step down...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019