Ahead of Karnataka bypolls, Goa stops permit to transport liquor for fortnight

Excise inspectors in Goa have been directed to stop issuing transport permit booklets to transport liquor across the state in view of the Karnataka by-polls for a fortnight from Saturday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Excise inspectors in Goa have been directed to stop issuing transport permit booklets to transport liquor across the state in view of the Karnataka by-polls for a fortnight from Saturday. "The office of the Commissioner of Excise has informed that in view of the forthcoming bye-elections to 15 Legislative Assemblies of Karnataka, all the Excise Inspectors in charge of Taluka Excise Stations are directed to stop issuing of Transport Permit Booklets in form E-7A for carrying two bottles across the border for a temporary period from November 23 to December 9," the Excise department said in a release.

Further, the department has directed the Excise Inspectors to inform the same to the retailers selling liquor in packed bottles to ensure that no liquor is carried out from Goa to Karnataka by issuing Transport Permits. The bye-elections for 15 seats in Karnataka are slated to be held on December 5. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

