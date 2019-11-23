Punjab: NCSC chairman meets family of Dalit man killed in Sangrur

National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) chairman Ram Shankar Katheria along with other officials on Saturday met the family members of Jagmail Singh at Changaliwala village in Lehragaga here. Jagmail Singh was a Dalit who died recently after he was allegedly thrashed and forced to drink urine over an old dispute.

Speaking to ANI, Gurdeep Singh, nephew of the deceased, said: "We discussed with them about how this incident took place and who were all those who helped the family." "We have demanded that more compensation should be given to the deceased's family, considering their poor condition," he said.

On November 7, the Dalit man was tied to a pillar, beaten mercilessly by four men and was forced to drink urine when he asked for water over a property dispute in Changaliwala village. He later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital in Chandigarh on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)