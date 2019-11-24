KCR not implementing Ayushman Bharat scheme in Telangana: G Kishan Reddy

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said the Central government's Ayushman Bharat scheme has been implemented to ensure the quality medical facility is available for the poor people. "However, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not letting the scheme to get implemented in Telangana," added Reddy, while speaking at a blood donation camp held at Terapanth Bhawan in Secunderabad.

"The Central government has launched the Ayushman Bharath scheme to see that poor people get treatment at higher medical centres. They are treated where ever they want in the country. Here in Telangana Ayushman Bharath scheme has not been implemented. KCR (K Chandrashekar Rao ) is not letting the scheme to get implemented," said Reddy. "Every year on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday I donate blood. A few people scared to donate blood due to various reasons but we should donate blood. Nothing will happen to us but our health will improve," he added.

Reddy further urged everyone to donate blood once in a year. "In our party, there are many workers who donate blood to the needy people," said Reddy. (ANI)

