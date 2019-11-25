International Development News
Development News Edition

Around 1,000 FIRs against stubble burning, UP Chief Secretary to SC

Around 1,000 FIRs and a fine of around Rs 1 crore has been imposed against stubble burning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary on Monday informed Supreme Court.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:28 IST
Around 1,000 FIRs against stubble burning, UP Chief Secretary to SC
Supreme Court (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Around 1,000 FIRs and a fine of around Rs 1 crore has been imposed against stubble burning, Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary on Monday informed Supreme Court. The top court had asked the state Chief Secretary in how many districts stubble burning takes place.

In reply, the official stated that stubble burning takes place in 30 districts, including eight districts in NCR. "Stubble burning has increased why should not be penalised you (Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary) and your machinery? We are not going to spare you now, everybody should know we are not going to sapper anyone of you," said Justice Arun Mishra of Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary for positive actions and not the coercive ones as satellite images show stubble burning in parts of Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The top court has asked the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to file a report on the adverse impact of factories running in Delhi on the environment.

A Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also asked CPCB to file details on the nature of factories operating in the capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Kidambi Srikanth pulls out of Premier Badminton League

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday pulled out of the Premier Badminton League PBL citing he wants to focus more on International events. Srikanth took to Twitter to announce his decision.Its a tough road ahead. Need to go full throt...

Didn't close probe against Ajit Pawar in irrigation scam, clarifies Maharashtra ACB

Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau ACB on Monday refuted media reports that claimed investigation against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been closed in a Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam. A list is being circulated on social media, say...

Apple making iPhone in India, expect further expansion of manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Apple has begun assembling of iPhone in India, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. Prasad said that he has received an Apple iPhone assembled in India and hoped that it will further expand its manufacturing in the country.As pro...

Gunfire near UN camps in eastern DR Congo during protest after attack

Beni, DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP Heavy gunfire was heard on Monday outside two UN camps near the eastern DR Congo town of Beni, where people had gone to protest after an armed group killed eight civilians, an AFP reporter said. The shooting came ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019