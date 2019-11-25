Woman stabbed to death in Haryana's Sonipat

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death by two motorcycle-borne men while she was waiting for a bus in Sonipat district of Haryana on Monday, police said. The incident took place in Gohana on Gohana-Rohtak bypass road, Station House Officer (SHO) Mahipal said over the phone.

The woman was rushed to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, he said. The SHO ruled out the possibility that the assailants could be chain snatchers.

"There is no chain snatching angle involved in this. It is a case of murder," he said. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons and an investigation is on.

