MPs should be role model in fulfilling constitutional duties:

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla onTuesday said parliamentarians should be a role model infulfilling duties prescribed in the Constitution

Underlining the importance of duties in the Constitution,Birla said if citizens turn away from duties and talk onlyof rights, it creates an imbalance which impedes developmentof the country

Addressing members of both houses of Parliament in theCentral Hall of Parliament on Constitution day, he said, "Itis high time that all MPs should be a role model for thepeople not only in enjoying rights but also in fulfillingduties and also reminding others of the same." PTI JTRDV DV

