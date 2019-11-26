Indian-American student's kin express shock over her killing Hyderabad, Nov 26 (PTI)Relatives of a 19-year-old Indian-American student, who was sexually assaulted and strangulated to death in the US, on Tuesday expressed deep shock and grief over her killing. In their condolence message on social media, the victim's kin described her as a "loving and wonderful daughter, sister and cousin" "We all are praying for you," they said in a post.

Ruth George's family had migrated to the US around 30- years ago, a distant relative told PTI here. He said they were devastated on hearing the news of her death from family friends.

The woman, an honours student at the University of Illinois, was found dead in the back seat of a family-owned vehicle in a campus garage on Saturday. The brutal murder of the woman has shocked the Indian community in the US.

The assailant, Donald Thurman, 26, was arrested Sunday from a Chicago metro station. He is not associated with the university.

On Monday, he was formally charged with first-degree murder and aggravated sexual assault for killing of the woman. PTI VVK ROH ROH.

