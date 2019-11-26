Sequel of Tomi Adeyemi's bestseller 'Children of Blood and Bone' to hit stands on December 3

Sequel of author Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling fantasy novel "Children of Blood and Bone" will be out on December 3, announced publishing house Pan Macmillan. The second book in the series, titled "Children of Virtue and Vengeance" , follows the story of protagonist Zélie Adebola, a young woman on a quest to return the magic that was stolen from her people by an oppressive ruling class.

In her next installment, according to the publishers, Zélie who finally succeeded in returning magic to the mythical land of Orïsha, realises that the ritual had reignited the powers of not only the maji (holy people), but also of the nobles with magic ancestry. "Now, Zélie struggles to unite the maji in an Orïsha where the enemy is just as powerful as they are. With civil war looming on the horizon, Zélie finds herself at a breaking point: she must discover a way to bring the kingdom together or watch as Orïsha tears itself apart," read the note by the publishers.

Hailed as "the new J.K. Rowling", 26-year-old Nigerian American author Adeyemi's debut novel "Children of Blood and Bone" stayed more than 80 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list. The series inspired by west-African mythology is currently being adapted for feature film by Disney's Fox/Lucasfilm.

