International Development News
Development News Edition

Sequel of Tomi Adeyemi's bestseller 'Children of Blood and Bone' to hit stands on December 3

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 16:54 IST
Sequel of Tomi Adeyemi's bestseller 'Children of Blood and Bone' to hit stands on December 3

Sequel of author Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling fantasy novel "Children of Blood and Bone" will be out on December 3, announced publishing house Pan Macmillan. The second book in the series, titled "Children of Virtue and Vengeance" , follows the story of protagonist Zélie Adebola, a young woman on a quest to return the magic that was stolen from her people by an oppressive ruling class.

In her next installment, according to the publishers, Zélie who finally succeeded in returning magic to the mythical land of Orïsha, realises that the ritual had reignited the powers of not only the maji (holy people), but also of the nobles with magic ancestry. "Now, Zélie struggles to unite the maji in an Orïsha where the enemy is just as powerful as they are. With civil war looming on the horizon, Zélie finds herself at a breaking point: she must discover a way to bring the kingdom together or watch as Orïsha tears itself apart," read the note by the publishers.

Hailed as "the new J.K. Rowling", 26-year-old Nigerian American author Adeyemi's debut novel "Children of Blood and Bone" stayed more than 80 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list. The series inspired by west-African mythology is currently being adapted for feature film by Disney's Fox/Lucasfilm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

RIL m-cap comes very close to Rs 10 lakh cr in intra-day trade

The market valuation of Reliance Industries, the countrys most valued firm, came very close to the Rs 10 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade on Tuesday. The oil-to-telecom conglomerates market capitalization m-cap zoomed to Rs 9,99,045 crore...

Eskom would be split into three entities in future: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the governments attempts to reconfigure and split Eskom into three divisions are not aimed at privatizing the embattled power utility. These measures, he said, are rather aimed at stabilizing th...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN6 US-MUMBAI-TERROR-ANNIVERSARY US calls for bringing 2611 perpetrators to justiceWashington Remembering the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US has said those responsible for this heinous crime must face justice.By Lalit K J...

Alumnus donates Rs 52 lakh for IIT KGP's Classical & Folk Arts

A US-based alumnus has donated Rs 52 lakh for IIT Kharagpurs Academy of Classical and Folk Arts, an official said. The funding is towards building a music auditorium with a digitally enhanced learning environment, conducting workshops on c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019