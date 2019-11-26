International Development News
Development News Edition

11 Bangladeshis, 6 Indians held for illegally crossing border

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:53 IST
11 Bangladeshis, 6 Indians held for illegally crossing border

Seventeen intruders, 11 of them Bangladeshis, were apprehended by the Border Security Force personnel since Monday in three districts of West Bengal, a BSF statement said on Tuesday. Eight Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed at various points of Swarup Nagar in North 24 Parganas district, while another was arrested for entering the country illegally from Ghojadanga area of the same district.

Two other Bangladeshis were apprehended from Dhantala and Ranaghat police station areas of Nadia district, said the statement, issued by the BSF's South Bengal Frontiers. Five Indian nationals, trying to cross over to India illegally from Bangladesh side, were nabbed at the border in Gaighata police station area of North 24 Parganas district.

Another Indian was held for a similar offence in Ghojadanga area, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-World's top 20 players caused 505 tonnes of CO2 emissions - study

Air travel by the top 20 footballers nominated for the 2019 Ballon dOr was responsible for producing 505 tonnes of carbon dioxide CO2 emissions this year alone, according to a climate change researcher. Andrew Welfle, from the Britains Univ...

UPDATE 1-Migrants sing as rescue ship takes them into Italian port

Migrants danced and burst into song as a rescue ship brought them into the Italian port of Taranto at dawn on Tuesday, days after they were found drifting in a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean. The 62 mostly West and Central Africans pack...

SAD seeks action against gangster, registration of FIR against jails minister

Chandigarh, Nov 26 PTI&#160;Shiromani Akali Dal SAD legislators on Tuesday asked Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta to take immediate action against gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and his associates for allegedly issuing threats to former minist...

Nasscom, British Council partner to enhance English proficiency of IT-BPM employees

Industry body Nasscom on Tuesday tied up with British Council to improve English language proficiency of working professionals in the IT-Business Process Management BPM companies. As part of the partnership, EnglishScore will be made availa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019