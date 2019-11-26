11 Bangladeshis, 6 Indians held for illegally crossing border

Seventeen intruders, 11 of them Bangladeshis, were apprehended by the Border Security Force personnel since Monday in three districts of West Bengal, a BSF statement said on Tuesday. Eight Bangladeshi nationals were nabbed at various points of Swarup Nagar in North 24 Parganas district, while another was arrested for entering the country illegally from Ghojadanga area of the same district.

Two other Bangladeshis were apprehended from Dhantala and Ranaghat police station areas of Nadia district, said the statement, issued by the BSF's South Bengal Frontiers. Five Indian nationals, trying to cross over to India illegally from Bangladesh side, were nabbed at the border in Gaighata police station area of North 24 Parganas district.

Another Indian was held for a similar offence in Ghojadanga area, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)