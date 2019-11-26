Man involved in theft and snatching cases arrested from northeast Delhi's Begampur

A 20-year-old man allegedly involved in several cases of theft and snatching was arrested from northeast Delhi's Begampur area, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Noor Hassan, a resident of JJ Colony in Bhawana, they said.

Police got a tip off and nabbed Hassan from Begampur during a picket checking. A stolen motorcycle and phone was recovered from him, police said. He was involved in three cases of theft, snatching and Arms act registered at Narela and Bhawana police stations, they added.

