Kerala HC rejects bail plea of CPI (M) workers charged under UAPA

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of two Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers who were charged earlier this month under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The court upheld the government's argument of not granting the bail. CPI (M) workers -- Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal -- were detained in Kozhikode district on November 1 and later charged under various sections of the UAPA.

The duo was put behind bars on charges of distributing pamphlets condemning the killing of four Maoists in Palakkad district. (ANI)

