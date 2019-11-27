International Development News
PM Modi congratulate team ISRO for successful launch of PSLV-C47

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team for the successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nanosatellites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) team for the successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nanosatellites. "I heartily congratulate the entire @isro team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellite and over a dozen nano satellites of USA," tweeted Narendra Modi.

"The advanced Cartosat-3 will augment our high resolution imaging capability. ISRO has once again made the nation proud!" he said in his subsequent tweet. ISRO on Wednesday injected Cartosat-3 spacecraft and 13 commercial satellites successfully into their designated orbits.

"#PSLV-C47 successfully injects #Cartosat3 spacecraft into orbit," tweeted the space agency. "13 commercial satellites from USA successfully placed in their designated orbits #PSLVC47," it said in its subsequent tweet.

"I am happy that PSLV-C47 injected precisely in the orbit with 13 other satellites. Cartosat-3 is highest resolution civilian satellite; We have 13 missions up to March- 6 large vehicle missions and 7 satellite missions," said ISRO chief K Sivan. ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre here.

Cartosat-3 satellite is a third-generation agile advanced satellite having high-resolution imaging capability (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

