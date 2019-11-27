International Development News
Cabinet approves India, Myanmar agreement on human trafficking

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Myanmar on enhancing bilateral cooperation between each other for prevention of trafficking in persons.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Myanmar on enhancing bilateral cooperation between each other for prevention of trafficking in persons. The agreement will also strengthen the friendship between the two Asian countries and to increase bilateral cooperation on the issues of prevention, rescue, recovery and repatriation related to human trafficking.

It will strengthen cooperation to prevent all forms of human trafficking ensure a speedy investigation and prosecution of traffickers and organised crime syndicates in either country. The agreement will further strengthen immigration and border controls cooperation and implementation of strategies with relevant ministries and organisations to prevent trafficking in persons.

It will also set up working groups and task force to make efforts to prevent human trafficking and organise capacity building programmes for the agencies concerned of both countries. Human Trafficking has national as well as international ramifications. The complex nature of human trafficking calls for a multidimensional strategy in tackling it at the domestic, regional and international level. Being global in scope, international cooperation and collaboration is essential to check human trafficking.

Strengthening cooperation between border control agencies and the establishment of direct channels of communication between India and Myanmar can be an effective tool in countering trafficking in persons and promoting cross-border and regional cooperation, the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

