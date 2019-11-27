International Development News
Development News Edition

21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:07 IST
21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said. These people were living here after being displaced from Pakistan. As they had no Indian citizenship, they were finding difficulties in getting government jobs and availing benefits of various schemes, District Collector, Jaipur, Jagroop Singh Yadav said.

A total of 35 Pakistani migrants now have been awarded Indian citizenship in the last two months, he said. Yadav said 28 more citizenship applications are currently under process and another 63 cases are being investigated.

Efforts are on to give Indian citizenship to them soon, he added. Yadav said Jaipur is pioneer in issuing Indian citizenship certificates to Pakistani migrants through online process.

Besides Jaipur, district collectors in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer in the state have the right to grant Indian citizenship to Pakistani migrants after thorough investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

South African government says working to ensure SAA's survival

South Africas public enterprises ministry said on Wednesday it was working with struggling state airline South African Airways SAA to ensure that it could continue to operate.SAA suffered a crippling strike this month which pushed the airli...

UPDATE 2-China accuses Taiwan ruling party using "absurd" spying claims to win votes

China likened claims by a Chinese asylum seeker in Australia who said he was a spy for Beijing to an absurd screenplay, accusing Taiwans ruling party of concocting a story to boost its chances in a looming election.The allegations by the se...

Srikanth, Praneeth, Prannoy enter 2nd round of Syed Modi badminton

Top Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and H S Prannoy advanced to the second round of the mens singles event in the Syed Modi International Badminton tournament here on Wednesday. Third seed Srikanth beat Russias Vladimir Ma...

Seven get life sentence three decades after committing murder

Seven men from a village in Maharashtras Thane district were sentenced to life imprisonment on Wednesday for the murder of a village sarpanch in 1988. Sessions judge Anil Subramaniam of Kalyan court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019