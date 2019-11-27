ED attaches properties worth Rs 1.08 crore of erstwhile Tehsildar of Andhra

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a Provisional Attachment order attaching movable and immovable properties totalling Rs 1.08 cr belonging to Ganta Suseela, the erstwhile Tehsildar of Sangam Mandal in Nellore district. The Provisional Attachment order has been issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA) Act, 2002, against the erstwhile Tehsildar and her children.

"ED attaches under PMLA, 6 plots in Nellore District, 1 apartment each in Nellore and Bangalore, 3 houses (2 in Nellore and 1 in Bangalore) and a car totaling Rs 1.08 crore belonging to Ganta Suseela, former Tehsildar, Nellore and her family in a disproportionate assets case," a tweet by the official handle of the ED on Wednesday read. Investigation under PMLA Act, 2002 revealed that the accused Ganta Suseela "had indulged in corruption while holding public offices and amassed assets disproportionate to her known sources of income including income of her family members." (ANI)

