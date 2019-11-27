Police register FIR in Bulandshahr Home Guard scam

Police on Wednesday registered an FIR in connection with Home Guard scam in seven police stations here.

ASP Bulandshahr, Santosh Kumar said, "On the instructions of Bulandshahr SP City Atul Kumar an investigation was done in the scam after which based on the investigation, we filed an FIR in Kotwali Nagar.

Reports of investigation on 20 police stations are still awaited, the ASP said. (ANI)

