96 corrupt officers retired prematurely in public interest in last five years: Govt

As many as 96 corrupt officers were given premature retirement in the last five years, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday. From July, 2014 to October, 2019 (as on November 21, 2019), Fundamental Rules 56(j) has been invoked against a total number of 96 Group 'A' officers of different ministries/departments, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

The government has the absolute right to retire government officials prematurely on the ground of lack of integrity and ineffectiveness, in public interest, under the provisions of Fundamental Rules (FR) 56(j)/(l), Rule 48 of Central Civil Services (CCS) Pension Rules, 1972, he said. "These rules lay down the policy of periodic review and premature retirement of government servants, which is a continuous process," the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)