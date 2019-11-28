HP: Kufri shivers at sub zero temp after snowfall; schools closed in Kinnaur

Several areas in middle and higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall, leading to closure of schools in Kinnaur district on Thursday, officials said. Cold wave conditions have intensified after the fresh snowfall and rain in most of the other parts of the state, the meteorological department said, adding that Kufri in Shimla district shivered at sub zero temperature.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said Chini Bangla road has been closed after snowfall in Kufri, Narkanda and Kharapathar in Shimla district overnight. However, the main roads are open, he said.

All schools in Kinnaur district will remain closed due to bad weather on Thursday, Kinnaur district public relations officer Narendra Sharma said. The schools in two sub-divisions of Pooh and Kalpa of Kinnaur district were shut down on Wednesday after heavy snowfall.

Gondla received 31 mm snowfall, followed by Khadrala (16 mm), Kothi (15 mm), Keylong (13 mm), Kalpa (12 mm) and Pooh (8 mm), Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh said. Precipitation occurred at most places in the state, he added.

Tissa recorded 45 mm rain-- highest in the state followed by Dalhousie (32 mm), Manali (28 mm) and Chamba (24 mm), he added. The minimum temperatures decreased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state with the minimum temperature settling at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kalpa and Kufri was minus 1 and minus 0.1 degree Celsius respectively, he added.

The minimum temperature in tourist hotspots like Dalhousie, Manali and Shimla was 0.8, 1 and 4.2 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added.

