Telangana: Burnt body of woman veterinary doctor found

The burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The body has been identified as that of Priyanka Reddy.

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted. "We received a complaint in Shamshabad Rural Police Station from her sister. Priyanka Reddy working as a veterinary doctor at Kollur had gone to a hospital for treatment and while returning her vehicle's tires got punctured. Today morning Priyanka was found brutally murdered and burnt at Shadnagar outskirts," ACP of Shadnagar, V Surender said.

Narrating the ordeal, the victim's sister said, "Last night I spoke to her and Priyanka told me she is scared and later when I called her phone was off. We searched for her but we could not find anything so later we filed a complained in the police station." A case has been registered under relevant sections and further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

