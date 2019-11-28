International Development News
Development News Edition

Telangana: Burnt body of woman veterinary doctor found

The burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ranga Reddy (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:32 IST
Telangana: Burnt body of woman veterinary doctor found
Veterinary doctor Priyanka Reddy found murdered in Telangana. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The burnt body of a woman veterinary doctor was on Thursday found at Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The body has been identified as that of Priyanka Reddy.

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted. "We received a complaint in Shamshabad Rural Police Station from her sister. Priyanka Reddy working as a veterinary doctor at Kollur had gone to a hospital for treatment and while returning her vehicle's tires got punctured. Today morning Priyanka was found brutally murdered and burnt at Shadnagar outskirts," ACP of Shadnagar, V Surender said.

Narrating the ordeal, the victim's sister said, "Last night I spoke to her and Priyanka told me she is scared and later when I called her phone was off. We searched for her but we could not find anything so later we filed a complained in the police station." A case has been registered under relevant sections and further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Man drowns in Waiganga River

A 40-year-old man drowned in the Wainganga River at Lodhitola village in Maharashtras Gondia tehsil, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when Ganraj Mansaram Sonewane, a resident of Dhapewada, had gone for ...

Paytm in talks to raise another USD 1 bn funding: Sources

Digital payments major Paytm is looking at raising another round of funding of USD 1 billion, and is in discussion with multiple investors, including former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, according to sources. Sources close to the develop...

Himachal: 4 people injured after bus rolls down gorge in Sirmaur

Four people were injured on Thursday after a private bus rolled down a deep gorge in the Maryog area of Himachals Sirmaur district. The bus was carrying a wedding party of 23 people.The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for t...

Defence Ministry approves procurement of military platforms worth Rs 22,800 crore

The defence ministry on Thursday approved procurement of six P 8I anti-submarine warfare jet, indigenous development of airborne warning and control systems AWACS aircraft and other military platforms at a cost of Rs 22,800 crore. The decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019