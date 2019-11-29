International Development News
Development News Edition

Naxals block roads in Gadchiroli ahead of PLGA week

Ahead of the 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week' annually observed by Naxalites from December 2-8, Naxals blocked Allapalli-Bhamragad road in Gadchiroli district on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Gadchiroli (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:34 IST
Naxals block roads in Gadchiroli ahead of PLGA week
Naxalites put banners at Laheri-Bhamragad road , Gadchiroli, Maharashtra . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the 'People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week' annually observed by Naxalites from December 2-8, Naxals blocked Allapalli-Bhamragad road in Gadchiroli district on Friday.

Naxals blocked Laheri-Bhamragad road and blocked Allapalli-Bhamragad road by laying trees and putting across banners.

The week is observed by the Naxalites in the memory of their slain leaders and cadre. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest

Police have booked former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy along with the then Bengaluru police commissioner T Sunil Kumar, his subordinates and some Congress and JDS leaders on sedition charges for protesting the income tax...

No coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection to movie 'Loveyatri': SC.

No coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection to movie Loveyatri SC....

Seven dead in small plane crash in Canada

Toronto Canada, Nov 29 AFP Five Americans and two Canadians were killed when a light aircraft crashed in a wooded area on the north shore of Lake Ontario, Canadas transport safety agency said Thursday. The US-registered single-engine Piper ...

Indian Army uses plastic in road construction in Guwahati

In an initiative of using plastic in road construction, the Indian Armys Military Engineer Services has started a pilot project in Guwahati. The project of using plastic in road building will help to reduce, reuse and recycle waste plastic....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019