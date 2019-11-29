Fog affects vehicular traffic in parts of Rajasthan

Fog caused poor visibility and affected vehicular traffic in many places across Rajasthan on Friday, a meteorological department official said. A blanket of fog covered the skies in Jodhpur, Ajmer, Churu, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Jaisalmer, Sri Ganganagar, Phalodi and Sikar that affected movement of vehicular traffic, the official said.

According to the department, the maximum temperature dropped by three degrees Celsius compared to that on Thursday at most places due to fog. In Bikaner, a truck collided with a jeep on a stretch of National Highway 62 under foggy conditions in which five persons were killed and four others injured.

The portion of the highway was blocked for a few hours due to the accident. In the past 24 hours, rainfall was recorded in several parts of the state. Karauli recorded 6 cm rainfall followed by 3 cm in Hindaun, 3 cm each in Dholpur Tehsil, Badi, Rajakheda, Mandrayal, Basedi, Sarmathura and 2 cm in Sapotara.

The lowest temperature for the day was 11.8 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer. Minimum temperatures ranged between 12.5 and 17.2 degrees Celsius at other places. Maximum temperatures were recorded between 20.6 and 26.2 degrees Celsius at most places in the state. The department has forecast dense fog at a few places during the next 24 hours.

