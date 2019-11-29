International Development News
71-year-old pilgrim dies on way to Sabarimala temple

71-year-old pilgrim dies on way to Sabarimala temple

71-year-old pilgrim dies on way to Sabarimala temple Sabarimala, Nov 29 (PTI): A 71-year-old pilgrim diedon the way to the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala onFriday, police said

The devotee E A Balan, belonging to Thrissur, wasproceeding to Nilackal by bus when he collapsed, they said

He was rushed to a health centre, but could not besaved, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

