Over 256-kg drugs seized, dozen arrested in narco cases across country: NCB

NCB sleuths have seized over 256 kg narcotics and arrested a dozen people in connection with drug trafficking cases across the country over the last fortnight, officials said Saturday. They said the federal anti-narcotics agency has stepped up action against traffickers and drug cartels and these figures are a result of its concerted efforts, apart from undertaking joint action with other enforcement and security agencies.

"During the last fortnight, the Narcotics Control Bureau seized a total of 248.03 kg of ganja, 5.93 kg of heroin, 2.20 kg of methamphetamine tablets and 98 grams cocaine." "Twelve persons were arrested by the agency for their involvement in drug trafficking during the same period," the agency said.

Further, opium poppy and cannabis, which were being illicitly cultivated on 5,049 acres of land, were destroyed, it said.

