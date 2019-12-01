International Development News
Development News Edition

BSF working on tech solutions to combat drones along Indo-Pak border: DG

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 11:15 IST
BSF working on tech solutions to combat drones along Indo-Pak border: DG
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Border Security Force (BSF) is working on technical solutions to combat the threat of rogue drones along the India-Pakistan International Border, the chief of the force said on Sunday. BSF Director General V K Johri also said that the force has expanded its "strategic capabilities" by using new technology and intelligence to guard the over 6,386 km long borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Addressing the 55th Raising Day event of the force at a BSF camp here, the DG said the Line of Control (Loc) in Kashmir and the International Border in Punjab have become "operationally sensitive" in recent times. "We have received reports about the activity of drones along the western border front (along Pakistan) in the recent past and we are working on technical solutions and taking important steps to tackle this issue," DG Johri said.

He added that anti-India forces are continuously trying to infiltrate across the border and the BSF is alert "all times" to thwart these bids. The about 2.5 lakh personnel strong BSF was raised on this day in 1965 and is primarily tasked to guard the India and Pakistan borders apart from rendering a variety of roles in the internal security domain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Man killed by son, grandson in Banda

A 75-year-old man was beaten to death by his son and grandson in Bisanda area over a property dispute, police said on Sunday. Shivmangal was beaten with sticks by his son Rambhavan and grandson Dinesh on Friday.He was rushed to a hospital w...

New ultrasensitive sensor can detect explosives, pollutants: Study

Researchers have developed an ultrasensitive detector based on black silicon that can be applied to identify the majority of explosives, or highly toxic pollutants for medical and forensic analysis. The study, published in the journal ACS S...

4 awarded life term for killing Dalit man 17 years ago

A special court here has awarded life term to four persons including a former village head for killing a Dalit man 17 years ago over old enmity. The special SCST Atrocities Act court judge Pankaj Kumar Aggarwal also imposed a fine of Rs 60,...

Nepal aims to promote religious tourism; undertakes infra development with ADB help

To attract religious tourists from various countries, including India, Nepal has undertaken several infrastructure development projects with the support of Asian Development Bank ADB, according to officials. To improve regional connectivity...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019