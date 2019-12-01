Nana Patole of Cong elected Speaker as BJP nominee withdraws
Senior Congress MLA Nana Patolewas on Sunday elected Speaker of the Maharashtra LegislativeAssembly
Pro tem speaker Dilip Walse Patil made theannouncement after BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew hisnomination earlier in the day
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and some senior MLAsthen escorted Patole to the Speaker's chair.
