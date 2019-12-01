International Development News
Development News Edition

131 stolen mobile phones recovered, seven members of gang held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Surat
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 17:04 IST
131 stolen mobile phones recovered, seven members of gang held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Seven members of a gang were arrested here on Sunday and 131 mobile phones and an iPad, collectively worth over Rs 11 lakh, which were either stolen or snatched from people, were recovered from them, police said. The phones were stolen/snatched by the gang members from different parts of the city over the last three months, police said.

The arrest was made by the Surat crime branch. "In the wake of rising incidents of mobile phones of autorickshaw passengers being stolen and other people's phones being snatched by motorcycle-borne criminals, the Surat police had formed a team," a crime branch official said.

Initially, four persons were arrested from an autorickshaw for their alleged involvement in stealing mobile phones of passengers, he said. "During their interrogation, they named one Junaid Kapadiya, a second-hand mobile phone dealer. Based on their inputs, his house was raided and 131 mobile phones and an iPad, total worth Rs 11.37 lakh, were recovered from there.

Besides, Rs 12.9 lakh cash and a cash counting machine were also recovered," he said, adding that Junaid was arrested. Junaid had roped in around 10 persons to steal phones, which he would buy from them and then sell them to Kasim alias Mamu, another accused from Botad, a town located around 260 kms from Surat.

"The mobile phones recovered from Junaid's house are those that were stolen or snatched over the last three months. With today's seizure, police have cracked 16 cases registered across five police stations in the city so far," the official said.

Six other arrested accused were identified as Azharuddin Sheikh, Sadiq Sheikh, Kalim Sheikh, Hafiz Firozkhan, Irfan Mansuri, and Imran Mansuri, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rains lash many parts of TN, more likely; one dead in city

Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon in the last 24 hours claiming one life in the state capital, even as the Met office predicted more showers in the next two days. Various parts of ...

Boxing-Joshua taking tips from Klitschko ahead of Ruiz rematch

Britains Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one o...

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pope condemns 'virus' of consumerism

Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to resist the excesses of consumerism in the period leading up to Christmas, calling it a virus that attacks faith and offends the needy. When you live for things, things are never enough, greed grows, ot...

Rao describes the incident as ghastly; Assures all help

Rao describes the incident as ghastly Assures all helpto the family of the veterinarian. CMO statement....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019