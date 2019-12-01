Mumbai: Woman dies after being slapped by boyfriend

A 35-year-old woman died en route to the hospital after she was allegedly hit by her male friend near Mankhurd railway station in the metropolis, police said on Sunday. Seeta Pradhan was slapped by her boyfriend Raju Pujari Yallapa on Saturday after he saw her talking to another person near a public toilet in the eastern suburb, an official said.

"She collapsed to the ground after being hit by Yallapa and was declared dead on arrival at Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," he said. Senior Inspector Nitin Bobade of Mankhurd police station said an accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.

"We are awaiting the post mortem report after which further action will be taken. Yallapa has been detained and further probe is underway," Bobade said.

