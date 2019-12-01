Chandigarh Congress protests against high prices of onion

The Congress' Chandigarh unit held a protest here on Sunday against the high prices of onion and attacked the Centre for failing to rein in soaring prices of the edible bulb. The Chandigarh Congress led by its president Pradeep Chhabhra held the protest against the high prices of onion, garlic, and ginger.

Chhabhra and other leaders of the party's local unit held a protest dharna in Sector 26 grain market here. As a symbolic gesture to protest the high prices of onion, the protestors put up garlands of onion, garlic, and ginger around their necks and raised slogans against the central government.

"Before becoming Prime Minister, Modi ji was making big promises that he would reduce inflation, put hoarders and black marketers behind bars, but today the prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing," he said. Lashing out at Chandigarh's BJP MP Kirron Kher, Chhabhra said the prices of onion, garlic, and ginger are hitting the common man's budget, but she "cannot understand their pain".

Onion is selling in the retail here at Rs 80-90 per kg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)