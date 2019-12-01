Shallow to moderate fog at isolated places in UP

Weather remained dry over the state, with shallow to moderate fog prevailing at isolated places in the state on Sunday. According to the MeT Department, Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 13.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal.

Muzaffarnagar was the coldest place in the state, where mercury fell to 9.5 degrees Celsius. Bareilly recorded a low of 9.7 degrees Celsius, while in Bahraich, the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department said the weather was most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog was very likely at isolated places in the state on December 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)