MSEDCL employee for bribery by Maha ACB

A senior Maharashtra StateElectricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) technicianwas arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedlydemanding and accepting a bribe, an official said on Sunday

Pankaj Dhanpal (36) had demanded Rs 1,500 from anagent for survey of installed meters, the official said

"The agent approached ACB and we nabbed Dhanpal whileaccepting the bribe at Boisar on Saturday. He has been chargedunder the Prevention of Corruption Act," ACB Superintendent ofPolice Mukund Hatote said.

